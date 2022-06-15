Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation’s Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Regular Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation will be conducted virtually (or via online means of communication) on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with the following agenda:

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of MANILA BULLETIN PUBLISHING CORPORATION will be conducted virtually via https://meeting.mb.com.ph on July 14, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock in the morning, at the Manila Bulletin Building, Muralla corner Recoletos Streets, Intramuros, Manila, Philippines.

AGENDA

National Anthem; Call to Order; Proof of notice and certification of quorum; Reading and approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on August 12, 2021; Report of the President for the year 2021; Ratification of all acts, resolutions, and transactions of the Board of Directors and the Management for the year 2021; Appointment of External Auditor; Election of Board of Directors for 2022-2023; Other Matters; and Adjournment.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business hours on June 30, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment thereof.

Given the current pandemic situation, stockholders may only attend the Meeting by remote communication. For a more orderly conduct of this year’s Meeting, voting shall be done electronically in absentia. Instructions on Online Registration, Online Voting in Absentia and Participation by Remote Communication are set forth in Annex “A” and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.mb.com.ph under the tab “Company Disclosures” on or before July 1, 2022 and at PSE Edge.

All shareholders are cordially invited to virtually attend the Meeting. However, if you are unable to do so, you may submit your duly accomplished proxy on or before July 10, 2022 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at Manila Bulletin Building, Muralla corner Recoletos Streets, Intramuros, Manila, Philippines, or by email to [email protected]. For your convenience, the proxy form can be downloaded from the Company website.

A copy of the Notice and Agenda of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting together with the SEC Form 20-IS (Definitive), Annual Report and SEC Form 17-A will be available at the Company’s website at www.mb.com.ph under “Company Disclosures” and at PSE Edge. The Company will provide, without charge, a printed copy of the above documents upon the written request of a stockholder addressed to the Corporate Secretary at Manila Bulletin Building, Muralla corner Recoletos Streets, Intramuros, Manila, Philippines.

Finally, there will be a visual and audio recording of the Meeting in compliance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

June 1, 2022, Manila, Philippines.

(Sgd.) Atty. Glen V. Ardoña, CPA

Assistant Corporate Secretary

ANNEX “A”

2022 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MANILA BULLETIN PUBLISHING CORPORATION

INSTRUCTIONS AND PROCEDURES FOR ONLINE REGISTRATION

ONLINE VOTING IN ABSENTIA AND PARTICIPATION

BY REMOTE COMMUNICATION

ONLINE VOTING IN ABSENTIA

1. Stockholders as of the close of business hours on June 30, 2022 have the option of online voting in absentia on the matters in the Agenda, after complete registration and successful validation.

2. The registration period shall begin on July 2, 2022 and end at the close of business hours on July 8, 2022. Stockholders who have successfully registered during this period are entitled to vote in absentia and to participate in the Annual Meeting by remote communication.

3. A Stockholder who was not able to register by July 8, 2022 can no longer vote via online voting in absentia, but may participate in the Annual Meeting by remote communication if he/she is able to register not later than July 10, 2022.

4. Only Stockholders who have registered within the prescribed period, together with the stockholders who voted in absentia or by proxy, will be included in the determination of quorum.

HOW TO REGISTER

1. Open your preferred web browser such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari or the newest version of Internet Explorer, and type https://stockholders.mb.com.ph in the address bar and press the “Enter” key.

2. Click the Register button or Register link to start the registration process.

3. Enter your full first name, last name/company name, email, password, captcha and then agree to the Terms and Conditions by ticking the checkbox before clicking the “Submit” button.

4. Wait for the administrator to activate your account before you can login.

5. Once your account is already activated, you will receive a notification thru your email.

6. After successful login, you can now navigate through the dashboard containing tabs and links where you can update your profile and password, and upload your documentary requirements.

7. The following requirements must be submitted/uploaded:

7.1 For Individual Stockholders –

7.1.1 A recent photo of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible (in JPG format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB; showing photo and personal details, preferably with residential address (in JPG format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.1.2 A scanned copy of the Stockholder’s valid government-issued ID*;

7.1.3 A valid and active e-mail address; and,

7.1.4 A valid and active contact number;

7.2 For Stockholders with joint accounts –

7.2.1 A scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all Stockholders named in the joint account, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account (in JPG or PDF format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB. In addition, the authorized Stockholder must submit the requirements listed in No. 7.1 above.

7.3 For Stockholders under Broker accounts

7.3.1 A broker’s certification on the Stockholder’s number of shareholdings (in JPG or PDF format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.3.2 A recent photo of the stockholder, with the face fully visible (in JPG format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.3.3 A scanned copy of the Stockholder’s valid government-issued ID* showing photo and personal details, preferably with residential address (in JPG format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.3.4 A valid and active e-mail address; and,

7.3.5 A valid and active contact number.

7.4 For corporate Stockholders –

7.4.1 A secretary’s certificate attesting to the authority of the representative to vote for, and on behalf of the Corporation (in JPG or PDF format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.4.2 A recent photo of the stockholder’s representative, with the face fully visible (in JPG format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.4.3 A scanned copy of the valid government-issued ID* of the stockholder’s representative showing photo and personal details, preferably with residential address (in JPG format). The file size should not be larger than 2MB;

7.4.4 A valid and active e-mail address of the Stockholder’s representative; and,

7.4.5 A valid and active contact number of the Stockholder’s representative.

7.5 For stockholders to be represented by a proxy –

7.5.1 In addition to the above requirements for the Stockholder, the same requirement shall be submitted by the Proxy together with a scanned copy of the Proxy Form duly signed by the Stockholder. This must also be in a digital, JPG format with a file size that is not larger than 2MB.

*Acceptable government-issued IDs include: Driver’s License, Passport, Unified

Multi-Purpose ID (UMID), GSIS ID, SSS ID, PRC ID, IBP ID, Comelec Voter’s

ID, Senior Citizens ID, and Postal ID.

8. You will receive an email from Manila Bulletin informing you that your registration will be subject to validation.

9. A Stockholder who registered on or before July 8, 2022 and whose registration has been validated will receive an email containing his Username and Default Password for use as login credentials to the online voting in absentia, and his Remote Communication Credentials to access the website link of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, within three (3) business days from date of registration.

10. A Stockholder who registered after July 8, 2022, but not later than July 10, 2022, and whose registration has been validated, will receive an email containing his Remote Communication Credentials to access the website link of the Annual Meeting, not later than three (3) business days from the date of registration.

Important Note: Incomplete or inconsistent information may result in an unsuccessful registration. Stockholders who are not able to register successfully will not be given access to vote electronically in absentia, but they may still vote by submitting a duly accomplished proxy form on or before July 10, 2022. Validation of proxies will take place on July 10, 2022.

HOW TO VOTE ONLINE

1. Open https://stockholders.mb.com.ph in the address bar and press “Enter” key.

2. Login using your activated account. If your account is not yet activated please contact the Corporate Secretary at [email protected] .

3. After successful login, you may now proceed by clicking the voting link or tab. Start by filling in the required fields, and select your preferred vote from the choices given.

4. All agenda items indicated in the Notice of the Meeting will be set out in the digital absentee ballot and the registered Stockholder may vote as follows:

4.1 For items other than the Election of Directors, the registered Stockholder has the following options: For, Against, or Abstain. The vote is considered cast for all the registered Stockholder’s shares.

4.2 For the Election of Directors, the registered Stockholder may either (a) vote for all nominees, (b) not vote for any of the nominees, or (c) vote for some nominees only, in such number of shares as preferred by the Stockholder, provided that the total number of votes cast shall not exceed the number of shares owned, multiplied by the number of directors to be elected.

Once voting on the agenda items is completed, the registered Stockholder should proceed to submit the accomplished ballot by clicking the ‘Submit’ button. After the ballot has been submitted, Stockholders may no longer change their votes.

A Stockholder may cast his/her/its vote during the period beginning July 3, 2022 until July 10, 2022.

PARTICIPATION BY REMOTE COMMUNICATION

1. A Stockholder who has successfully registered on or before July 8, 2022 can participate in the Annual Meeting by accessing https://meeting.mb.com.ph using his/her Remote Communication Credentials which will be sent thru the specified email given.

2. A Stockholder who was not able to register until July 8, 2022 may still participate in the Annual Meeting provided he/she is able to register at https://stockholders.mb.com.ph not later than July 10, 2022. For validation purposes, the Stockholder shall be required to submit the documentary requirements listed in Item 7 (Registration) above. He/she will then receive an email containing his Remote Communication Credentials which will enable him/her to access the Annual Meeting at https://meeting.mb.com.ph .

3. Only those Stockholders who have notified the Company of their intention to participate in the Meeting by remote communication, together with the Stockholders who voted in absentia and by proxy, will be included in determining the existence of a quorum.

4. A Stockholder may send his/her questions and/or comments about the items in the Agenda prior to or during the Annual Meeting to [email protected] . The Chairman will endeavor to reply to all the questions received but should, for any reason, a question is not be addressed, the Office of the Corporate Secretary will reply to the same by email.

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, a recording of the proceedings of the Annual Meeting will be secured. Stockholders may send their queries about the Meeting to [email protected] .