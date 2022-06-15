After more than two years of pandemic disruptions, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) recently kicked off World Gin Day (WGD) on June 11.

It was a blast with the country’s top professional mixologists taking centerstage to craft one-of-a-kind cocktails based on GSMI’s gin products.

Those who missed it should not fret however as the celebration will continue throughout June with the Gin Bar Crawl challenge.

Gin lovers are invited to try five specially-concocted signature drinks made with GSMI gin products (Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, GSM Premium Gin, and 1834 Premium Distilled Gin) or buy a GSMI featured product at any of the 30 partner establishments nationwide on June 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 from 6 pm to 12 midnight.

Participants will be given a Gin Passport with five sticker slots.

All they need to do is buy the five different signature WGD cocktails from the partner bars and have their Gin Passports stamped with five corresponding stickers.

One drink is equivalent to one sticker. Those who complete five stickers will receive a WGD Finisher Pack, consisting of three GSMI products, and a finisher T-shirt.

Apart from the Gin Bar Crawl challenge, other WGD activities include the release of several videos online about gin and its attributes.

There will also be pocket events across the country.

“Through our World Gin Day activities, we hope that more Filipinos will gain a deeper appreciation of gin and enjoy a unique gin-drinking experience made more special by GSMI’s world-class products,” said GSMI Marketing Manager Ron Molina.

Held every second Saturday of June, WGD was first celebrated on June 13, 2009, in Birmingham, England.

GSMI led the first WGD celebration in the Asia Pacific region in 2014, coinciding with the 180th anniversary of its flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel.

Since then, the WGD celebration in the Philippines has become a much-awaited, month-long event for gin enthusiasts.

In the Philippines, gin is synonymous with brand Ginebra San Miguel. It is the country’s pioneering gin and the oldest consumer brand still in the market today.

As a testament to the strength of its brand name, variants such as GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, and Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin, have been introduced to cater to different market segments.

GSMI continues to innovate and cater to the varied tastes of its different markets.

Among its latest creations is the 1834 Premium Distilled Gin. Infused with classic juniper berries, and unique Philippine botanicals such as Sampaguita and Calamansi, 1834 appeals to sophisticated tastes.

Another exciting new product from the GSM Blue Flavors is the GSM Blue Cosmopolitan. This new flavor is a mix of sweet and tangy notes from Cranberries and Lime. Patrons of the GSM Premium Gin will also have a more exquisite experience with its new look and enhanced flavor of natural ingredients such as juniper berries, botanical essences, and citrus flavors.

GSMI also previously released the Ginebra San Miguel Hari, a 1-liter version of the flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel that is designed for group drinking. Packaged in a bigger Frasco or Kwatro Kantos, the Hari is the perfect size for a barkada or family of four to five. The Ginebra San Miguel Hari also bears the Ginebra San Miguel label with the iconic St. Michael logo made by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo.