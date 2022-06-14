VNL: Thai tossers shock Canadians at Big Dome

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand displayed versatility and shocked the taller Canadians, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24, Tuesday at the start of Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League Women’s Leg at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Thais attacked the Canadians from all angles anchored on Kokram Pimpichaya and Moksri Chatchu-On to nail their fourth win in five outings.

Pimpichaya sizzled with 20 points on 19 kills and one ace while Chatchu-On chipped in 15 attacks and two aces to finish with 17 points as the Thais set the pace for most parts of the match.

Canada briefly challenged Thailand late in the third set when it rallied from a 22-17 deficit to tie the count at 24-all.

But an off-the-block spike from Kongyot Ajcharaporn and an attack error from the Canadians sealed the win for the Thais.

Thailand actually led 7-3 at the start of the third frame as Canada tried to catch up.

Overall, the Thais led in attacks by only a point, 44-43, but took advantage of Canada’s 21 unforced errors. Thailand also had 41 digs.

Ajcjaraporn contributed seven points for the Thais while Bamrungsuk Hattaya had seven.

Kiera Van Ryk topscored with 20 points while Alex Gray finished with 13 points for Canada, which fell to a 2-3 win-loss record.