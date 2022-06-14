‘Top Class: Rise To P-Pop Stardom’ to be held in NU Laguna

The whole cast of “Top Class: Rise To P-Pop Stardom” – touted as the newest, biggest, most advanced, and most interactive P-Pop talent reality competition in the country, publicly gathered for the first time ever in a grand event held last June 12 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

The event, hosted by VJ Ai, who is also the host of Kumu show “P-Popsilog” on the “Top Class kumu channel, saw the appearance of contest hosts Catriona Gray, Albie Casiño, Yukii Takahashi.

Casino will be co-hosting the TV broadcast, while Takahashi will be co-hosting the online digital broadcast. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will serve as the main host on all platforms.

Vocal Mentor KZ Tandingan as with Dance Mentor Brian Puspos, were there as well.

Also present was Shanti Dope, Rap Mentor.

The 30 talented trainees who have passed the highly competitive and rigorous audition process were all accounted for at the event.

Adding sizzle to the shindig is G22 (read as “Gee-twenty-two”), and VXON (read as “vision”).

Note that “Top Class: Rise To P-Pop Stardom” will start June 18, with the state-of-the-art campus of National University Laguna serving as its home.

“Top Class: Rise to P-Pop Stardom”is the product of a game-changing partnership between four Filipino entertainment powerhouses: Kumu, TV5, Cignal Entertainment, and Cornerstone Entertainment.

Don’t miss the exciting and innovative competition starting June 18, on Kumu (Daily Streaming) and TV5 (every Saturday).