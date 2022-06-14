N-Port eyes win No. 3 against Magnolia, Ginebra vs ROS

By REYNALD MAGALLON





Ginebra tries to keep its momentum going as it guns for win No.2 against Rain or Shine while NorthPort eyes early lead in the standings versus Magnolia in Wednesday’s double-header in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Batang Pier looks to remain perfect through three games against the Timplados in the curtain raiser at 3 p.m before the Gin Kings returns to action against the Elastopainters in their second of the back-to-back games at 6 p.m.

Ginebra came off a pulsating 85-82 victory over Blackwater Bossings last Sunday to jumpstart its bid to reclaim the All-Filipino crown.

Scottie Thompson flaunted his MVP form and flirted with a near-triple double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists but the Kings needed a huge mid-range jumper from Japeth Aguilar to finally shake off the Bossings.

The Tim Cone-mentored squad however can’t afford to commit the same mistakes especially against the dangerous E-Painters squad who are looking to bounce back from a 94-81 defeat at the hands of the Batang Pier last Thursday.

Young guns Mike Nieto and Santi Santillan led the charge for ROS during that game but will need more contributions from their veterans Rey Nambatac and Beau Belga if they wish to topple the mighty Kings.

Meanwhile, Northport aims for its third straight win with Robert Bolick, who unloaded 22 points against Rain or Shine, expected to lead the charge anew against the still winless Timplados.

Magnolia, on the other hand, will have to dig deep especially with the likes of Paul Lee and Marc Barocca still nursing some injuries.

Ian Sangalang tried to carry the team on his shoulders in the Timplados’ 89-82 overtime loss but will need more from his supporting cast to finally barge into the win column.