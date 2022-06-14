Jojo Lastimosa replaces Gabby Cui as TNT team manager

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jojo Lastimosa is leaving his coaching role at NLEX to become TNT’s new team manager, replacing Gabby Cui.

Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao, through the team’s official website Arangkada NLEX, confirmed the development on Monday, June 13.

“We gave him our blessing since it’s a personal advancement for him,” said Guiao who also serves as the Road Warriors General Manager.

“We thank Coach Jolas for his invaluable contributions to the Road Warriors organization and we wish him good luck in the next phase of his career.”

The move marked the end of the eight-year partnership between the Road Warriors and Lastimosa who first joined the NLEX sidelines in 2014 under then-head coach Boyet Fernandez.

Cui, on the other hand, served as the Tropang Giga’s team manager since 2019.

The Road Warriors have yet to name any replacement for Lastimosa although Guiao still has a bevy of great coaching minds in the likes of Adonis Tierra, Borgie Hermida, Emman Monfort, Ford Arao, and Jig Mendoza in his current staff.