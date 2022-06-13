Tagaytay Mayor welcomes road cycling championships

Tagaytay City Mayor Agnes Tolentino expressed enthusiasm over the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2022 which will kick off right on the city’s 84th foundation anniversary on Monday, June 21.

“The City of Tagaytay rolls out the red carpet for the national championships for road as the major PhilCycling race coincides with the city’s biggest celebration,” Tolentino said. “And this major sports event marks a victory not only for Tagaytay City, but for the entire country as well, against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The national championships are a four-day event starting Tuesday with the criterium races, Wednesday (June 22) with the individua time trial competitions, Thursday (June 23) with the women’s road race or massed start and Friday (June 24) with the men’s road race.

Organized by the PhilCycling headed by Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, the national championships are officially on the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar thus providing UCI points to the top finishers.

Co-presented by Standard Insurance, MVP Sports Foundation and Smart, the championships feature races in men and women elite, under 23, juniors and youth categories.

Close to 400 cyclists have so far registered online but the PhilCycling will screen participants especially in the younger categories based on a rider’s skill set to conform to regulations on the maximum number of athletes that are allowed for a particular event and road condition.

The top five finishers in road, ITT and criterium in the men and women elite categories will be named to the national team for the second half of the year.