PSI chief Velasco clarifies brewing controversy

Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) President Lani Velasco reiterated the association followed the strict guidelines from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) and there was no “preferential treatment” in selecting the swimmers representing the country to the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

In a statement released Sunday, Velasco explained the turn of events and steps made that led to Chloe Isleta, the lone gold medalist for the national team during the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, missing the said world meet.

“PSI emphasizes that it intended to send Chloe to the Championships but was forced to pull her out only due to Luke’s (Gebbie) unfortunate injury,” said Velasco.

“There was no preferential treatment given to any athlete and, to the best of its efforts, PSI provided all its athletes with as much opportunity to qualify as FINA made possible.”

But some groups refused to buy Velasco’s explanation after her group included the recent 31st SEA Games as part of the qualification although the nomination deadline by FINA was set on May 3.

“Umaasa ang atleta den last minute alisin mo,” said one member of the group who raised hell for Velasco’s latest action.

In defending her action, Velasco said: “The PSI decided to extend the nomination deadline of 03 May 2022 to include the 31st SEA Games, an exception consistent with FINA’s decision, as it gives opportunity to all athletes, including Jonathan (Cook) and Chloe, to meet any of the Standard Entry Times.”

At the conclusion of the SEAG, three more athletes met the Standard Entry times:

Jasmine Alkhaldi, Jerard Jacinto and Miranda Renner.

On May 26, the PSI announced the official roster for the 19th FINA World Championships, which included Alkhaldi, Luke Gebbie, Renner and Isleta. Jacinto, despite his qualification, begged off and was not named into the roster due to medical reasons.

Under the FINA By-Laws 9.6.3.2b it allows the participation of three female athletes and one male athlete provided that three of the four athletes achieved a Standard Entry Time. This is the reason why Isleta was named to the roster.

On June 6, the PSI received news that Gebbie sustained an injury during training that required him to withdraw from the Championships. This put PSI in a predicament as the same FINA BL 9.6.3.2b indicates that with only two (2) athletes achieving a Standard Entry Time, the four athletes sent to the Championships will have to be broken down as two men, and two women.

With two women achieving a “B” Standard Entry Time, PSI could not submit the entry of Isleta. Despite efforts of PSI to seek an exception from FINA, the request was denied. PSI was only allowed to replace Gebbie with Cook.

On June 9, the PSI announced the updated roster for the 19th FINA World Championships, namely Alkhaldi, Renner and Cook.

That started other groups critical of Velasco’s administration to growl and call for her removal.