MPBL 4th season gets title sponsor











OKBet, a multi-industry company primarily providing leisure, entertainment and gaming solutions, has partnered with the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League), the country’s top regional cage league, to discover another generation of Filipino athletes.

OKbet was named title sponsor of the ongoing fourth season of the MPBL.

The partnership between OKBet and MPBL was forged yesterday (Sunday, June 12) with the signing of the contract agreement at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and OKBet Vice President Robert Chen led the signatories. Other representatives from OKBet were Atty. Victoria Gilera and Richard Lim. Duremdes was joined by Joseph Paulo Ramos, Emmer Oreta and Atty. Glenn Gacal.

“We see the value of partnering with MPBL and we want to empower our athletes to help them realize and reach their full potential. This is our way of supporting the growth of future world-class Filipino sports champions,” said Chen, who assured that the MPBL initiative is just the beginning of OKBet’s strong commitment to support the sports industry in the country.”

OKBet thus joins Xtreme Philippines as co-presenter of this MPBL season.

Unable to attend the grand event, Senator Manny Pacquiao, MPBL founder and CEO, sent a video message.

“I’m happy to announce the new partnership between OKBet and the MPBL,” said Pacquiao. “Together, we will always give happiness, entertainment to the Filipinos and the break to aspiring athletes.”

For his part, Duremdes said: “The past two years have been very challenging time for the MPBL and had to postpone the fourth season in light of the recent pandemic. But through this partnership with OKBet, we are making a big comeback to showcase the best city and provincial basketball teams.”

Duremdes added that the league is also working with the Games and Amusements Board to help in ensuring the integrity of the games.

The Davao Occidental Tigers were also awarded their championship rings in the well-attended event.

Pacquiao also greeted the audience Happy Independence Day, June 12 being the traditional opening of the MPBL.