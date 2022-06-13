Japanese volleybelles get good warm up from Pinays for VNL

Japan beat the Philippines in exhibition game that was played in four sets, 25-14, 25-9, 25-23, 25-19, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation International Challenge at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

Mayu Ishikawa scored 22 points, including three service aces, and made 19 of 37 spikes, to Japan’s charge. Airi Miyabe added 19 points and team captain Sarina Koga was the other Japanese player in double figures with 10 points that went with eight digs in the match.

The only unbeaten side in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a 4-0 record, Japan is making adjustments after its successful campaign in the Ankara leg of the VNL.

“It was a very difficult situation because we are travelling. It was difficult for us. In the past days, we need to try to adapt the time of training,” Koga said through an interpreter. “But we are prepared playing against Poland.”

Hoping to continue its winning ways in Week 2, Japan, the seventh-ranked team in the world, takes on Poland at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In her second visit to the country, Koga, who played in the Japanese U23 squad in the 2015 Asian U23 Women’s Volleyball Championship at the PhilSports Arena, looked forward to play before Filipino fans and help her team remain unbeaten.

“I’m happy that I have a lot of fans in the Philippines. It was a great atmosphere. I hope they can watch the VNL,” Koga said.

Given more court time, Premier Volleyball League MVP Tots Carlos, in her second international match, had 14 points with two blocks and 14 digs. Mylene Paat added eight points, while Aby Maraño chipped in seven points for the Filipinas.

Thailand topped the Philippines, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16, in the other exhibition match last Saturday.