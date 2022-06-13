Another lifter from Zamboanga rises, wins 2 Youth golds

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Rose Jean Ramos bolstered her bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after collecting two gold and one silver medals in the World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The 16-year-old Zamboanga native, who is competing in the women’s 45kg division, grabbed the gold in clean and jerk by lifting 85 kilograms and total weight of 155kgs while landing the silver in snatch with 70kgs.

“We’re on a roll… Here we come Paris 2024. We’re beating the best in the world. We can do it,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella in his Facebook post.

Kerlys Maria Montilla Madrid of Venezuela came in second in total with 153 kgs, while Soumya Sunil Dalvi of India finished third with a 148kg total.

Ramos ruled the same weight division in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year after winning the gold medal in snatch (67kgs), silver in clean and jerk (80kgs) and gold in total (147kgs).

Meanwhile, the weightlifting association is readying a small contingent bannered by Southeast Asian Games champion Vanessa Sarno for the Asian Youth and Junior Championships on July 15 to 25 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.