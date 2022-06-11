San Miguel nails 2nd win; Converge stuns Magnolia

RK Ilagan makes a 3-point shot. (PBA Images)

By JONAS TERRADO

ANTIPOLO CITY — San Miguel Beer gained the early lead in the PBA Philippine Cup after prevailing over NLEX. 100-92, Friday at the Ynares Center here.

The Beermen pounded it down low with June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa combining for 12 points in the fourth quarter to once again end up victorious in their second game of the young campaign.

Fajardo and Tautuaa took advantage of NLEX’s foul situation and made eight of 10 from the stripe during that stretch which helped SMB take control of the contest.

CJ Perez had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals while Marcio Lassiter added 18 on the day he became the ninth player in league history to make 1,000 triples.

Lassiter, who has been in the league since 2011, did it with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Don Trollano scored 21 points but the Road Warriors dropped to an even 1-1 record.

Meantime, Converge claimed its first-ever PBA victory in thrilling fashion after rallying from a huge deficit before outlasting Magnolia Chicken Timplados in overtime, 89-82.

Sophomore guard RK Ilagan knocked down a game-tying three late in regulation before his corner triple to begin the extra session allowed the FiberXers to take down the fancied Hotshots and secure a landmark win for the league’s newest franchise.

Jeron Teng, newly-signed Maverick Ahanmisi and rookie big man Justin Arana were also huge during the contest even when all seemed lost with Magnolia ahead by 20 in the second quarter.

“I wanted us to win the last three minutes (of the second quarter) so we can have some momentum in the second half, and they went out there and did that. And then in the second half, they never really gave up,” said FiberXers coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

Ilagan finished with 14 points, but it was Teng who led all Converge scorers by making 19 while Ahanmisi also posted 14 a few days after finally agreeing to a deal.

Arana continued to make a good impression with nine points and 12 rebounds in his second game in the big league.

The scores:

First Game

SAN MIGUEL 100 — Perez 19, Lassiter 18, Manuel 14, Ross 13, Cruz 10, Fajardo 9, Tautuaa 7, Brondial 6, Enciso 3, Pessumal 1, Herndon 0.

NLEX 92 — Trollano 21, Oftana 16, Chua 12, Alas 10, Quinahan 10, Semerad 6, Rosales 5, Varilla 5, Fonacier 3, Soyud 2, Ighalo 2, Miranda 0.

Quarters: 25-33, 50-53, 78-73, 100-92.

Second Game

CONVERGE 89 — Teng 19, Ilagan 14, Ahanmisi 14, Adamos 10, Arana 9, DiGregorio 7, Tolomia 6, Murrell 4, Bulanadi 3, Racal 3, Browne 0, Hill 0, Ambohot 0, Stockton 0, Lojera 0.

MAGNOLIA 82 — Sangalang 22, Jalalon 13, Abueva 13, Ahanmisi 12, Dela Rosa 10, Barroca 4, Wong 4, Zaldivar 4, Reavis 0, Corpuz 0.

Quarters: 11-16, 35-47, 58-65, 82-82, 89-82.