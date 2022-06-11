Rose Van Ginkel is ready to please you in ‘Kitty K7’

Actress Rose Van Ginkel, known among fans for her performances in several Vivamax films is back, and she is hotter than ever.

She stars in “Kitty K7” as Hana, a heartbroken hottie who decides to become a “cam girl.”

Rose explains, “As cam girl, Hana takes on the handle Kitty K7. She will do everything, as in everything, to satisfy the desires of her clients. For money, of course.”

It all starts with Hana meeting Krishna (Marco Gallo), a handsome, well-traveled photographer who would go on to convince her to pose for him.

The two soon connect on a sexual level, and Krishna makes Hana agree to document the lustful moments on camera.

It will change something in Hana.

From being reserved, she will become wild, uninhibited.

“And that’s when she becomes Kitty K7,” Rose added.

Complications arise when her family and friends realizes what she has been doing.

What happens to Hana?

Rose considers the role her most challenging yet.

“I’ve done things here na hindi ko pa nagagawa sa totoong buhay,” she related. “Ang hirap pero hopefully, we were able to execute it well.”

She went on, “Kung napanood ninyo ang past films ko, ito, mas grabe, mas malala. Panoorin niyo. And I certainly hope you appreciate the effort.”

Produced by Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas and directed by young filmmaker Joy Aquino, “Kitty K7” premieres on Vivamax, July 8.