mWell expands doctor base with fast, hassle-free sign-up

Propelled by unprecedented growth, mWell PH by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE: MPI) expands its base for doctors who can be part of its mission to bring healthcare closer to more Filipinos nationwide.

Here’s why mWell PH app proves to be a doctor’s strongest healthcare partner:

Easy sign-up in an hour or less. Doctors can be instant partners by just showing their PRC license.

The internationally recognized mobile app serves as a platform for doctors to open a virtual clinic thus widening their patient base.

mWell partner doctors can charge their own professional fee without any deductions. They can easily complete the sign-up process in an hour or less and set up their virtual clinic—joining fee is waived!

Doctors can then start consultations at their convenience.

mWell provides training and technical operations support to ensure smooth consultations via the app.

Security measures are in place to ensure data privacy. Marketing programs and PR support are provided constantly to bring in more patients from different areas of the country.

As a fully integrated health app, mWell allows doctors to conveniently issue e-prescription, medical certificate, and laboratory request.

Doctors can sign-up via mwell.com.ph.

Note that with mWell, everyone can consult with a doctor on call 24/7 without leaving home. Users may also book an appointment on their chosen date. They may consult with a wide range of Primary Care and Specialized doctors—Internal Medicine Specialists, Obstetrician and Gynecologists, Pediatricians, Ophthalmologists, and more.

To serve more patients, mWell launched the Healthsavers Plan which comes with 2 check-ups for only P399. The plan comes with free e-prescription, medical certificate, or doctor referral. Healthsavers Plan is transferable so it can be used by any member of the family.

mWell has partnered with leading names in healthcare, wellness, and tech industries, including CareSpan, Aktivo, Active8me, Highly Succeed and runs on fast secure payments via Maya.

As part of the MPIC Group, mWell is committed to work towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also supports the MVP Group’s Gabay Kalusugan advocacy focusing on quality and affordable healthcare.

Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow mWell on Facebook and mwellph on Instagram for more updates.