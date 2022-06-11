Joselito Altarejos recalls own past in ‘Memories Of A Love Story’

Coming soon on Vivamax is a gripping love story involving two boys and a girl.

Titled, “Memories Of A Love Story,” the film is written and directed by Joselito Altarejos who revealed it was inspired by his own experiences.

“Siyempre I tweaked it a bit here and there na and I changed the names pero yeah, it’s actually based on something I experienced,” he told us.

“Memories Of A Love Story” follows Eric, a young man returning to his old hometown to fulfill his mother’s wish for him to scatter her ashes there.

He will meet his childhood friend Jericho and they will reconnect recalling distant memories of their youth.

Along the way, they will encounter young, free-spirited Mayang who is travelling by her lonesome eager to carry out a task for her late best friend.

The trio will journey together, and we get to learn more of them and their past.

It will be revealed that Eric and Jericho were once lovers.

But it was cut short with Jericho’s grandmother, Lola Fuming, coming between them.

The truth was kept hidden for years and now, it is bound to unravel.

Will the past catch up with Eric and Jericho?

What about Mayang?

“The main idea here, beyond the love story, is the class struggle,” said Joselito. “The film is not meant to simply entertain but to make people see, realize things, foremost of which, is how society dictates on us, on how we live, who we love.”

“I think it’s very important to examine our past so we will have our learning and we can apply it to the present. It’s important na hindi natin kalimutan ang nakaraan. History, based on facts, is always good.”

“Kahit sensual ang pelikula, I want that bigness,” he said. “I want that tradition. At the same time, I want to know how classes affect our personal relationships.”

Playing the role of Eric and Jericho are Oliver Aquino and Migs Almendras, respectively.

Playing Lola Fuming is Dexter Doria.

Note all three are award-winning actors.

Oliver won Best Actor at the FACINE International Film Festival for Joselito’s “Jino to Mari.”

Migs has an ALIW Best Actor Award for his performance in “Under My Skin.”

An industry veteran, Dexter,earned a grand slam win as Best Supporting Actress for Joselito’s “Memories of Forgetting,” earning trophies from the Urian, Famas and Gawad Tanglaw.

“Wala pa kaming Mayang at this point but, of course, maraming magagaling na talent ang Viva so let’s see,” said Joselito, urging us to simply wait.