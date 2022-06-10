Thais warm up for VNL with exhibition match vs Nationals

Thailand leveled up its preps for Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) by crossing gym work with a two-hour training session at the PhilSports Arena since the top-notch Asian arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

And part of the Thais’ buildup is an exhibition game against the national team in a duel dubbed Philippine National Volleyball Federation International Challenge set at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The many-time Southeast Asian Games winners need adjustments to fill in for middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang, who suffered an injury during their Week 1 match against Belgium in Ankara, Turkey.

With a 3-1 record for eight points, Thailand is in seventh place in the 16-team contest. The top eight sides will advance to the next round after three weeks of preliminary round action.

The Thais will play Canada on Tuesday to open VNL Week 2 hostilities at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Japan, unbeaten in four matches in the opening week in Shreveport and Bossier City in the US, faces Poland on Tuesday in the event.

The Japanese will play the Filipinas in the other half of the exhibition set at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the San Juan arena.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States, China, Bulgaria and Belgium are also competing in the event.

Tickets to the June 14 to 19 women’s leg at the Big Dome are available at ticketnet.com.ph.