‘Pepito Manaloto’ opens new season with ‘Tuloy Ang Kuwento’

After more than 12 years of bringing one-of-a-kind entertainment and important family values to Kapuso viewers, the Filipinos’ favorite and original cast is making a big comeback via “Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kuwento” this Saturday, June 11.

The new season welcomes back the pioneering cast members led by multi-talented comedian, content creator, lead star and now the director of the program Michael V. together with Manilyn Reynes as Elsa Manaloto, Jake Vargas as Chito, and Angel Satsumi as Clarissa.

Completing the well-loved characters of Pepito Manaloto are Ronnie Henares as Tommy; John Feir as Patrick; Chariz Solomon as Janice; Mosang as Baby; Janna Dominguez as Maria; Jen Rosendahl as Roberta; and Arthur Solinap as Robert.

Michael V. admitted that it is challenging to be an actor and the director of the show at the same time. “Sa totoo lang, mahirap pero wala akong choice kasi in the first place ayaw namin palitan si Direk Bert. Since kami naman ang magkasama since conceptualization ng show, at alam ko naman yung patutunguhan ng istorya, parang ako na lang yung designated director. Hindi lang naman ako yung nagdi-direct. Nandiyan din yung mga minentor niya before. Nandyan sila to support me.”

Meanwhile, Manilyn admitted that she felt lonely when the original cast had to take a break with the airing of the prequel last year. But now that they are back, the viewers will even more enjoy watching the new season. “Totoo pong malungkot. Siyempre masaya naman kami ni Bitoy na nagwo-work together. Pero iba pa rin yung samahan namin, family na kasi talaga. Minsan kapag magkasama kami ni Bitoy napag-uusapan namin yung mga kasama namin. We are so happy noong ibinalita sa amin, hindi lang itong pagbabalik, kundi yung ‘Unang Kuwento’ dahil mas nalaman at nakilala ng televiewers yung characters. Kung dalhin man natin sila sa ‘Tuloy Ang Kuwento,’ hindi po sila maliligaw.”

“Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kuwento” is the continuing comedic chronicle of the life Pepito Manaloto, a lucky multi-million lotto winner, his family and the merry mix of neighbors and colleagues.

Set in the present day, the episodes are based on real-life experiences and portrayed with humor and wit by the country’s top-notch comedians. The program showcases the humorous realities of everyday Filipino life, highlighting family values that help the lead characters to face challenges with optimism, and celebrating the special, happy moments – big or small- that we all aspire to share with our loved ones.

﻿The program will also begin livestreaming its episodes via YouLOL on Youtube starting tomorrow.

Spend your Saturday nights watching the new season of ‘Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kuwento’ – under the helm of Michael V. – beginning June 11, 6:15 PM, after “24 Oras Weekend” on GMA.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.