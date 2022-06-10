Joel Lamangan tackles family woes in ‘Biyak’

What is a Family? In school we were taught that it’s the basic unit of society. It’s where we first learn our values and differentiate what’s right from wrong. It is where we find refuge, strength, and belongingness. With our family, we always feel safe.

But fate allowed a different scenario for sisters Violet and Samantha ((Angelica Cervantes and Quinn Carillo, respectively) in the Vivamax Original Movie “Biyak” as directed by Joel Lamangan.

Violet is given up for adoption as a kid, going on to experience abuse from her adoptive father.

Wanting to escape this misery, she searches for her real family with the help of her boyfriend, William (Vance Larena).

She will reconnect with her biological mother and half-sister, Samantha, who is also actually living a tough life as a fomrer druggie turned informant.

She is embroiled in dangerous drug cases helping police officers like Erwin (Albie Casiño) solve them.

Will the sisters ever find love and peace?

Note that the film is replete with graphic sex scenes.

“Okay lang naman sa akin gawin ang mga iyon dahil siyempre Joel Lamangan ‘yan and I know he will make sure it is done tastefully, “Quinn said.

Angelica adds, “”yung mga ginawa namin kailangan talaaga sa story so makikita naman dun na hindi siya gratuitous.”

“Biyak” streams exclusively on Vivamax starting July 1.