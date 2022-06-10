Imee spreads love, pays tribute to global Pinoys

It’s non-stop thanksgiving galore as Imee Marcos showers the people of Cebu and Davao with love, this , as part of her pasasalamat sa mga barangay campaign, as she acknowledges the people’s support for President-elect Bongbong Marcos and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

With the assistance of several LGUs and barangay officials, the indefatigable Senator visited Barangays Mactan and Tisa in Cebu and Barangays Buhangin Proper and Vicente Duterte in Davao in an event dubbed as “Kadiwa, Pasasalamat, at Ugnayan.”

Residents there received fresh veggies and fish from Bio Agrarian Cooperative – a farmer’s cooperative association supported by the Department of Agriculture.

It should also be noted that Senator Bong Go and Mayor Baste Duterte attended the event in Barangay Vicente Duterte in Davao City.

“After being on lockdown for so many months, it feels great to spend time with the people again,” says Imee. “I really miss interacting with them and seeing the joy in their faces as we offer our small tokens of gratitude for their unwavering support.”

And on June 12, Imee will have a special vlog entry to celebrate Philippine Independence as she highlights Pinoy Pride by featuring an amazing sampling of Pinoy achievements and inventions that created a major impact globally while putting the country in the map.

