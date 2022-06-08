MPBL: Nueva Ecija dumps Makati; GenSan ends slide



Powerhouse Nueva Ecija continued its rampage with an 84-43 demolition of Makati on Tuesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

It was the third straight lopsided win in as many starts for the star-studded Rice Vanguards, who are projected to contend for the crown in the 22-team tournament.

Bryon Villarias drilled in 5 of 10 triple attempts and 2 of 3 medium-range shots to tally a game-high 19 points apart from posting five rebounds, five steals and two assists for Nueva Ecija.

He was supported by Michael Juico with 15 points and 3 rebounds and Hesed Gabo with 10 points and 4 assists.

So overpowering were the Rice Vanguards they buried the MNL Kingpins by as many as 41 points, 82-41, late in the fourth quarter.

Counting its 98-68 drubbing of Mindoro and 95-83 trouncing of GenSan, Nueva Ecija has posted an average winning margin of 27.7 points thus far.

Other games saw GenSan break a 3-game slide with an 80-67 drubbing of Rizal and Caloocan repulse debuting Laguna, 82-76.

The GenSan Warriors zoomed ahead, 51-28, and went on to hand the Rizal Golden Coolers a second straight defeat.

The Caloocan Excellence posted a 22-point spread at 64-42 only to turn complacent and allow Laguna Krah Asia to threaten at 74-78 with 2 minutes and 7 seconds to go.

Damian Lasco presided over Caloocan’s offense with 20 points and 6 rebounds, followed by pao Javillonar with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Laguna got 15 points from Paolo Pontejos, 13 from Virgilio Serios, 12 from Jopet Soriano and 10 from Darius Estrella.

GenSan drew 15 points and 21 rebounds from Dhon Reverente, 14 points from Nikko Panganiban and 10 points and 10 assists from Mark Cruz.

Jolo Mendoza scored 16 points, Alvin Capobres added 15 and Brandrey Bienes chipped in 14 for Rizal.



