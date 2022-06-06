UST holds off NU to complete beach volleyball 3-peat





By CARLO ANOLIN







University of Santo Tomas completed a title three-peat after holding off National University, 28-26, 21-15, in the UAAP Season 84 men's beach volleyball Finals Sunday at the Sands SM By The Bay in Pasay City.

The Tiger Spikers, led by two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Jaron Requinton and reigning Most Valuable Player Rancel Varga, displayed great teamwork and resilience to remain the “Kings of the sands” as they notched their 6th title.

Varga was hailed as the league’s MVP for the second straight season.

“‘Yong MVP bonus po iyon. Our goal talaga is to win the championship. ‘Yong three-peat po,” said Varga, who drew strength from his family and friends from Cebu.

"Sobrang saya kasi nandito ulit 'yong family ko. Sobrang saya kasi na-witness po nila kung ano 'yong pinaghirapan namin ng ilang taon."

It wasn’t a walk in the park though as UST, which lost to NU in the opener, had to overcome an extended first set.

Varga’s go-ahead kill paved the way for their momentum before Requinton denied Pol Salvador on the net to secure the first frame.

The Tigers used their momentum in the second set as they led by as many as five point early, 7-2, before unleashing a 4-0 run midway through the game to create a 16-9 cushion.

It was all UST from that point on as a Requinton ace capped the last play.

Meanwhile, this was the best finish for the Bulldogs so far since winning the title in Season 80, then led by Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad. NU has four titles in the sands.

La Salle settled for bronze after a 21-17, 21-17 win against the University of the Philippines.




