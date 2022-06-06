Ginebra’s Thompson wins coveted MVP award

By JONAS TERRADO

Scottie Thompson put a capper to a memorable 46th season by winning the coveted Most Valuable Player during the PBA Leo Awards held Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel star beat out Rookie of the Year Mikey Williams of the TNT Tropang Giga to claim the highest individual award for the first time in his career.

Thompson compiled 2,836 points courtesy of statistics and votes from the players, media and the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

“It means a lot sa akin,” Thompson said after becoming the fourth Ginebra player to win the MVP, joining Eric Menk (2005), Jayjay Heltebrand (2009) and Mark Caguioa (2012).

“Yung hardwork ko, yung mga nangyari sa akin on and off the court pero na-manage ko yung career ko. And through hardwork, through discipline and faith kay God, nandito ako ngayon at nakuha ko to (MVP award),” he added.

Despite Ginebra’s struggles in the Philippine Cup, Thompson played the starring role in the unlikely title run in the Governors’ Cup that saw the Davao native bag the Best Player of the Conference honors.

He was also named to the Mythical First Team that featured Williams, who finished second in the MVP derby with 1,332 while also nabbing the top rookie honors.

Also in the selection are MVP nominee Calvin Abueva of Magnolia, NorthPort’s Arwind Santos and San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo, whose streak of six straight MVPs came to an end.

NorthPort’s Robert Bolick, also a candidate for the MVP trophy, led the Mythical Second Team along with San Miguel’s CJ Perez, Phoenix Super LPG’s Matthew Wright, Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger and Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang.

Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson bagged the Most Improved Player honors while NLEX’s Kevin Alas was hailed as the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award winner.

Santos and TNT’s Kelly Williams headlined the All-Defensive Team that also included San Miguel’s Chris Ross, Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon and Meralco’s Cliff Hodge.