Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll run series to feature Manila landmarks

The Asics Rock “n” Roll Running Series on June 19 will put accent on Manila’s historical markers, including the Walled City of Intramuros and the National Museum, marking the first time that the capital city’s sights and landmarks will be featured in such kind of a sporting competition.

It is but one of the many firsts in the first-ever RnR race in Southeast Asia and first in Asia after the pandemic with organizers and the host city guaranteeing a successful staging of the four-category event more distinctive to regular marathon races.

For one, it mixes running and endurance with partying and a concert that will have participants treated to music throughout the route enhanced with themed water stations and a musical bash at the finish that will run through midnight.

Registration is ongoing at www.runrocknroll.com.manila with onsite listup at Garmin stores (through cash and Gcash mode of payment) at Glorietta I, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, The Podium, Ayala Vertis North, SM North, SM Aura, Uptown and Alabang Town Center.

The 10K and 5K races will be flagged off at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., respectively, while the 21K and 42K events will be fired off at 5 p.m., according to the IRONMAN Group and Rock “n” Roll Running Series, organizers and producers of the event.

Fees are at P950 for 5K, P1,850 for 10K, P2,450 for half-marathon and P2,650 for the 42K run. For the Remix Challenge, rates are P3,600 for marathon +5K, P4,100 for marathon +10K, P3,800 for half-marathon +5K and P3,400 for half-marathon +10K. Prices, however, may change until slot lasts.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony for Dr. Jose Rizal from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on race day at the Rizal Park, another landmark of the country’s vibrant and sprawling capital. The world’s largest running series, backed by Asics as title sponsor, Gatorade as official hydration partner and Alaska, Lightwater, Regent and Sante, will also pass through the National Museum complex, Intramuros, the Manila Cathedral, Manila City Hall, the Kartilya ng Katipunan, the Jones Bridge and Chinatown in Binondo.

The blue-ribbon event, held as part of the city’s 450th founding anniversary with the Philippine Star, One Sports, Cignal and Sportograf.com as media partners, will also feature the famous Manila Bay sunset.

