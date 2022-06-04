Fil-Am guard of Houston Rockets named EASL ambassador

Fil-Am Jalen Green is the newest investor ambassador of the East Asia Super League (EASL).

The league made the official announcement on Thursday, making the 20-year-old Houston Rockets guard the latest envoy of Asia’s premier basketball league along with former NBA players Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, and Shane Battier.

Green made NBA history as the highest-selected Asian American player in the league (No. 2 overall) during the 2021 draft, becoming the third player to do so after Jordan Clarkson and Raymond Townsend.

The high-flying 6-foot-4 guard is one of the most influential athletes in the game today, especially in the Philippines from where his mother hails. He has become a global symbol of basketball and already a phenomenal influence on the development of the sport.

Green will be active in EASL digital content and activations moving forward.

The content produced with Green will provide an in-depth and authentic look into his everyday life focusing on his Asian heritage, NBA journey, fashion and more.

Since focusing on digital marketing in 2020, EASL has engaged with more than 100 players and influencers, producing content that has reached more than 430 million and generated more than 200 million video plays.

EASL, which has a ten-year agreement with FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, will bring eight of Asia’s best teams in the region’s top leagues together every week to compete for a $1 million prize.

It aims to be one of the top three leagues in the world by audience size and commercial revenue by 2025.