UP, La Salle lead men’s 3×3 tilt; NU Lady Bulldogs stay undefeated







By CARLO ANOLIN







University of the Philippines and La Salle shared the limelight in the opening day of the UAAP men’s 3×3 basketball tilt while National University continued its hot streak in the women’s side Thursday at the CaSoBe Resort in Calatagan, Batangas.

Interestingly both UP and La Salle dropped their opening-game assignments before winning three consecutive matches en route to similar 3-1 records.

Bannered by Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, and AJ Madrigal, UP absorbed a 17-15 loss at the hands of National University but eked out a 20-18 win over FEU – thanks to Alarcon’s game-winning shot.

The Fighting Maroons then cruised past the University of Santo Tomas Tigers, 21-16, before edging the Adamson Falcons, 15-13.

The Archers of Donn Lim, Emman Galman, and Ben Phillips lost to the Falcons in the opener, 12-18, before routing the Eagles, 15-10, and the Tamaraws, 22-9.

La Salle, behind Lim and Galman’s key baskets, also hacked out a 16-14 victory against NU.

Ateneo, UST, NU, and Adamson are locked in a four-way tie at 2-2 while FEU fell to a 0-4 hole.

Led by Camille Clarin, NU beat UST, 13-9, before making quick work of FEU (15-5), UP (21-14) and Adamson (21-10).

UP, composed of Marian Domingo, Stiffany Larosa, and Christie Bariquit, also had an impressive start with a 3-1 slate with victories over Adamson (7-4), Ateneo (13-11), and UST (13-11).

The Blue Eagles and the Growling Tigresses were tied at third place with 2-2 records while the Lady Tamaraws, the Lady Falcons, and the Lady Archers sustained 1-3 cards.