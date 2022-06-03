Sparkle welcomes new additions to its roster of talents

Sparkle GMA Artist Center held its biggest signing of 2022, welcoming 25 of the industry’s most notable artists in its roster during an event dubbed “Signed for Stardom.”

Among those who signed with the talent management include Camille Prats, Ken Chan, Kim Domingo, Max Collins, Rabiya Mateo, Rufa Mae Quinto, Jeric Gonzales, Zonia Mejia, Radson Flores, and Lexi Gonzales.

Also inking a partnership with Sparkle are Betong Sumaya, Kokoy De Santos, Nikki Co, Faith Da Silva, Luis Hontiveros, Yasser Marta, Jennie Gabriel, and Dion Ignacio.

“The Clash” alumni Mauie Francisco, Vilmark Viray, and Marianne Osabel were also present, as well as Katrina Chavez, Kirst Viray, Kazel Kinouchi, and Mariel Pamintuan.

In a video message, GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe Gozon said “exciting times” are ahead for the artists as they join Sparkle.

GMA Network’s Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth Rasonable added the network’s promise to take care of their artists making sure that they excel.

“As you are loyal to us, we will be loyal to you. We will be here to guide you in your career. Sparkle will be here,” she said. “We will make shows for you so you will be able to achieve your dreams.”

Among the executives present at the signing were GMA’s Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, GMA Artist Center AVP Joy C. Marcelo, Senior Talent Managers Tracy Garcia and Daryl Zamora, and consultant Lawrence Tan. Those who gave a message through Zoom, meanwhile, were GMA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Network Films Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon Valdes, and First Vice President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Amoroso.