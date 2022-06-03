Lastimosa, Lim join list for San Beda coaching job

By REYNALD MAGALLON





Names of former Perpetual coach Frankie Lim and NLEX assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa were thrown into the mix of possible tacticians to succeed coach Boyet Fernandez and take the coaching reins at San Beda.

A reliable source confirmed that the two are now part of the list for the post, joining former Phoenix coach Louie Alas, Ateneo assistant coach Yuri Escueta and former UST mentor Aldin Ayo in the choices.

Lim is no stranger to San Beda having coached and guided the squad to four titles during his stint from 2007 to 2011. He also took the helm at Perpetual from 2018 to 2020.

Alas, on the other hand, is also a familiar face for San Beda albeit from the other side of the fence, having coached its bitter rival Letran from 2002 to 2012 which resulted in three NCAA titles.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, if ever chosen by San Beda will be his first foray to the collegiate rank as head coach after spending most of his coaching career as an assistant coach in Alaska and NLEX in the PBA and FEU in UAAP back in 2017.

Initially, both Ayo and Escueta appeared as the frontrunners for the post but San Beda is taking its time and carefully looking at its options before coming up with a decision.