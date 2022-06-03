Gerald Anderson to make Ivana Alawi shine in ‘A Family Affair’

Gerald Anderson maintained he was supportive of Ivana Alawi working on “A Family Affair.”

For him, it’s a no-brainer.

“If she wins, we all win. Sa kanya umiikot ’yung buong istorya, ’yung apat na magkakapatid, lahat kami connected sa kanya,” Anderson said in an interview.

Gerald is only too happy to report that Ivana herself also made an effort to execute her scenes well.

“As her first lead role, makita mo ’yung growth ng tao, makikita mo na ’tong oportunidad na binigay sa kanya ginagawa niyang maganda. Mayroon akong soft spot sa ganyan eh.”

It is as such he said that he is only too willing to give Ivana all the support she needs for the show.

“I will do my best for her to shine in this and ang ganda. Magugulat ’yung mga audience, magugulat ’yung fans niya,” he said.

He also discussed their love scenes, relating that on his part he tried to make it different from past outings.

“Kailangan iba sa kung paano ko nagawa dati kasi ’yung audience natin will sit down and watch, gusto mo silang bigyan ng ibang klase diba?”

“A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.