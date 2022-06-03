Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos in mystery romance ‘Love You Stranger’

Love and folklore collide in “Love You Stranger,” real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos’s first-ever primetime TV series together.

In “Love You Stranger,” which begins airing June 6, 9:35pm on GMA Telebabad, the two will try to unravel the mystery surrounding the legend of the “Lilom,” a creature said to steal souls.

In it, Gabbi is LJ, a young film designer who dedicates her life taking care of her mother, Lorraine, who has an unexplained fear of shadows and aversion to strangers.

As LJ desperately seeks ways to help Lorraine get better, she lands a major movie project that could bring her closer to understanding her mother: a film based on the Lilom folklore itself.

The film is helmed by a charming young director named Ben (Khalil) and is set in the town of Sta. Castela, LJ and Lorraine’s hometown.

Ben is intrigued by LJ, who seems to understand the film—and the legend on which it centers—almost as much as he does.

Gabbi says, “It’s a different kind of series. It’s exciting. And I think my role is here is the most mature I’ve done so far. It’s my favorite.”

Khalil adds, “The show allowed me and Gabbi to further hone our chops as actors inasmuch as it is vastly different from what we’ve done before.”

Also joining the cast are Gil Cuerva, Andrea del Rosario, Carmi Martin, Tonton Gutierrez, Lexi Gonzales, Kim De Leon, Maey Bautista, Angelli Sanoy, Alex Medina, Nor Domingo, Ces Quesada, Lui Manansala, Bodjie Pascua, Soliman Cruz, and Dindo Arroyo.

‘Love You Stranger’ is an original concept written by GMA Public Affairs Assistant Vice President Angeli Atienza. The creative team is led by Program Managers JM Cobarrubias and Kristian Julao with Executive Producer Jacel Ann Chiu, Supervising Producer Sharon Rose Masula, and writers Clarissa Navarro and Jessie Villabrille.

The series is directed by King Baco with Irene Villamor as script consultant.

“Love You Stranger,” premieres June 6, 9:35pm on GMA Telebabad.

Kapuso abroad can catch “Love You Stranger” via GMA Pinoy TV.