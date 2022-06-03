Alyssa Solomon sizzles anew as NU tossers secure semis bonus



By CARLO ANOLIN







National University fended off Adamson in four sets, 25-20, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, and clinch the first twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Thursday night, June 2.

Alyssa Solomon spearheaded NU’s balanced attack with 20 points highlighted by 17 spikes and three service aces while Michaela Belen added 18 off 16 attacks as the Lady Bulldogs rolled to their 11th straight win – a first for the school.

Team captain Princess Robles and Ivy Lacsina also shone offensively with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while, Camilla Lamina tossed 26 excellent sets and Jen Nierva had 17 receptions and 16 digs.

Lady Bulldogs coach Karl Dimaculangan said the win will certainly give them the extra boost heading into the Final Four.

“Parang looking forward na nga rin kami sa Final Four kaya kami nag pe-prepare talaga nang maayos, kailangan naming gumalaw na parang, as if hindi namin iniintindi yung standing,” said Dimaculangan.

After crumbling in the third set, NU turned the tables by handing Adamson the opposite score as Solomon, Belen, and Lacsina connived down the stretch.

Already ahead by 10 points, 23-13, Solomon soared for an off-the-block hit before Lacsina iced the game.

The loss pulled Adamson down to a share of fourth at 6-5 with Ateneo, which posted a 25-16, 25-22, 25-11 win over UE.