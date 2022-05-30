Why celebrity moms love mWell Healthsavers Plan

Fresh from its win as Best Initiative in Technological Innovation in The Asset ESG Corporate Awards Singapore, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE: MPI)’s mWell PH recently launched Healthsavers Plan, as it continues to win the hearts of health conscious individuals, including celebrities, with its affordable scheme where users are allowed to pay less for online doctor consultations 24/7.

Celebrities who make their family’s health top priority are among its users including Roxanne Montealegre, Sunshine Cruz, Divine Lee, Empress Schuck and beauty queens Miriam Quiambao and Gazini Ganados.

Sunshine and Divine speak from the heart of a mom.

Divine wouldn’t have it any other way when she said, “mWell is a must-have for every mom.”

Sunshine, mother to three lovely young ladies, Angelina, Samantha and Chesca, for her part says, “It’s a good thing I have mWell PH. It is important to be healthy for our kids.”

Gazini finds peace of mind with her newfound mWell PH app. “My mWell app helps me worry less about my health and wellness with 24/7 access to doctors,” she declares.

mWell started the year by being honored as the Best Initiative in Technological Innovation in The Asset ESG Corporate Awards, one of the world’s leading and longest-running honors in the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) space.

As an innovative mobile app responsive to the need for affordable healthcare, mWell now offers the Healthsavers Plan.

For as low as P399, users can avail of two online doctor consultations. The plan comes with free e-prescription, medical certificate, or doctor referral. Healthsavers Plan is transferable so it can be used by any member of the family. Booking fee is waived for mWell’s best value deal.

This is part of mWell’smission to bring healthcare closer to more Filipinos.

MPIC President, Chairman and CEO, Manny V. Pangilinan recognizes the crucial role of MPIC group’s newest foray in digital healthcare.

He says, “Through a collaboration with trusted health experts, mWell has developed an ecosystem to provide integrated digital healthcare, even beyond the pandemic. In just a few taps on the mobile phone, our countrymen may access affordable online doctor consultation 24/7, empowering them to be in control of their health with just one app.”

Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, highlights mWell’s role as the family’s digital healthcare ally.

“mWell is designed to respond to the health and wellness needs of every family while keeping each member safe. The app is a fully integrated health and wellness expert that can be called on, any time of day, wherever they may be. mWell’s Healthsavers Plan makes it possible for more Filipinos to receive the expert medical advice they deserve at a price they can afford.”

Supporting Cabal-Revilla in the mWell leadership team are Gary Dujali, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer and Dr. Michael Muin, Chief Technical Officer.

To provide a fullyintegrated experience, mWell has partnered with leading names in healthcare, wellness, and tech industries, including CareSpan, Aktivo, Active8me, Highly Succeed and runs on fast secure payments via Maya.

Available on the app are doctors from top hospitals such as Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, De Los Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, and Marikina Valley Medical Center. It has also teamed up with PhilCare to increase the number of partner-doctors nationwide.

Beyond telemedicine services, mWell offers users a guide to achieving a healthy physical lifestyle for long-term health.

A PH first and exclusive which was developed in partnership with an award-winning team of doctors and data scientists from Aktivo, the mWellness Score functions as a free daily health tracker. Without having to spend on extra gadgets or wearables, mWell users can easily generate their daily mWellness Score by simply clicking on the mWellness Score icon on the app.

The mWellness Score measures physical activity, sedentary behavior, and sleep daily,using data-driven methods. Improving one’s score requires simple tweaks in one’s daily lifestyle to make space for regular physical activity and adequate sleep.

Aside from the mWellness Score, mWell has also made available customized fitness and nutrition programs developed by Olympians and exercise physiologists. Users may also try out calorie-controlled recipes created by dietitians and nutritionists.

As mWell gains momentum in providing positive change, itshall continue to deliver innovative services, seamless app experience and exciting new features. Users simply need to download PH’s fastest-growing health app to fully enjoy what it has to offer.

As part of the MPIC Group, mWell is committed to work towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also supports the MVP Group’s GabayKalusugan advocacy focusing on quality and affordable healthcare.

Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.