Second leg of 2022 World Slasher Cup starts Tuesday at Big Dome

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Cockfighting aficionados are expected to troop to the historic Smart-Araneta Coliseum starting Tuesday for the 2nd leg of the prestigious 2022 World Slasher Cup.

Organizers of the event said on Saturday during the media launching at the Novotel in Araneta City in Cubao that they are expecting another intense action as well-known entries vowed to field their aces for the second installment of what dubbed as the ‘Olympics of Cockfighting.’

Apart from the host country, top cockers the United States, Kuwait, and Indonesia are also taking in the event.

The seven-day event dubbed will feature a two-cock elimination round in its first two days before the three-cock semis fires off on June 2 and 3.

The derby will take a two-day break before going on with the much-anticipated four-cock pre-finals and grand finals on June 6.

“We are excited to once again welcome cockfighting enthusiasts and our cockers and breeders from every corner of the globe for the second World Slasher Cup this year. We promise them an enjoyable time as they feel the excitement of world-class derby matches. This is an event that they won’t want to miss,” said WSC Derby Office head and Smart Araneta Coliseum’s pit manager Dong Lamoste,

Among the names expected to blaze the cockpit arena is TJ Marquez who ruled the first edition with an impressive 8-1 record.

The matches will observe the traditional 9-cock derby format although bettors inside the venue will be provided a kiosk for betting and an online portal for betting which can only be accessed through smartphones inside the venue.