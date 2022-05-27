NU extends win-streak to 8 games by sweeping La Salle for 2nd time

National University surged to its eighth consecutive win in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping La Salle, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17, Thursday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was another sweep for the Lady Bulldogs, proving their 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Lady Spikers on May 10 was no fluke.

“In-expect namin na lalaban din yung kalaban namin,” said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan after the match that lasted for one hour and 33 minutes. “Tulad nung sinabi ko nung first round, hindi kami puwedeng maging kampante kahit na na-sweep namin yung first round.

“Ito panibagong round na ‘to, challenge rin sa amin, inexpect namin na magiging hirap. Yung mga players nag trabaho talaga nang mabuti para makuha yung panalo,” he added.

After close encounters in the first and second sets, the Lady Bulldogs stepped on the gas in the third and took a 16-8 advantage in the second technical timeout of the third frame.

The Lady Spikers sliced it to within six, 12-18, following an ace from Fifi Sharma but that was the closest they could get with NU unloading a 5-0 spurt to take an 11-point advantage, 23-12, through Ivy Lacsina’s quick attack.

Cess Robles topped the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points while Mhicaela Belen recorded 14 points, 10 excellent digs, and six excellent receptions to push the team’s standing to 8-0.

Jennifer Nierva recorded 20 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions while Camilla Lamina had 18 excellent sets to go along with two points. Alyssa Solomon, meanwhile, contributed 11 points.

Thea Gagate led the Lady Spikers with 10 points on seven attacks and three blocks while Alleiah Malaluan and Marite Espina had seven and six markers, respectively, as La Salle remained at the third spot with a 5-3 slate.