GTV further boosts signal reception in PH

GTV continues GMA Network’s pursuit of reaching every Filipino household as it further expands its coverage after completing all its analog station upgrades across the country.

The GTV Iloilo station, which covers the Western Visayas region, is the ninth and final analog TV station upgraded for GMA Network’s second free-to-air channel.

With a clearer and more vibrant GTV signal, Kapuso viewers in Iloilo including Alimodian, Barotac Nuevo, Cabatuan, Dingle, Dumangas, Guimbal, Iloilo City, Leganes, Leon, Mina, New Lucena, Oton, Pavia, Pototan, San Miguel, Santa Barbara, Tigbauan, and Zarraga, as well as Guimaras covering Jordan and Buenavista, can now enjoy high-quality TV viewing experience while watching the colorful line-up of GTV programs.

Since GTV’s launch in 2021, the Network has been non-stop in its efforts to expand and improve its signal in key areas within and outside Mega Manila. These stations include Tandang Sora, Mt. Sto. Tomas, Mt. Banoy, Naga, and Legazpi in Luzon; Tacloban and Iloilo in Visayas; and General Santos and Zamboanga in Mindanao.

Boosted by its signal improvements, GTV likewise continues to be the second top channel in the country next to flagship station GMA.

From Nielsen’s January to April 2022 TV audience measurement data, GTV recorded an average of 11.6 percent people audience share across all dayparts in Total Philippines. It has further widened its gap from its closest competitor TV5 with 10.4 percent, while A2Z had 5.4 percent.

GTV’s line-up of programs complements GMA’s programming which consists of world-class news and public affairs as well as entertainment shows, which cater to both the young and young-at-heart.

Catch news programs “Dobol B TV,” “Regional TV News,” “Balitanghali,” “Dapat Alam Mo!,” “Good News Kasama si Vicky Morales,” “State of the Nation (SONA),” along with the simulcast of “24 Oras,” “24 Oras Weekend,” and “Saksi.” Meanwhile, well-loved public affairs and lifestyle shows include “Farm to Table,” “I Juander,” “Brigada,” “Reporter’s Notebook,” “Taste Buddies,” “Biyahe ni Drew,” and “Pinas Sarap.”

GTV also offers a variety of foreign dramas as well as local and Hollywood films on movie blocks Siesta Fiesta Movies, Afternoon Movie Break, and G! Flicks.

Sports fans also get to catch all the action on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), “Stronger Together. Buo ang Puso: NCAA Season 97.”

Currently, GTV has a total of 27 stations located in key areas in the Philippines.

Viewers can also catch GTV on digital TV receivers GMA Affordabox and GMA Now.

For the latest updates, visit its official website, www.gtv.ph.