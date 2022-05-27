Arthur Nery in first major solo concert

Rising pop act Arthur Nery is to stage his first major solo concert simply titled “Arthur Nery.”

The concert will be held July 2 at the New Frontier Theater.

Arthur established himself a certified hitmaker with his song “Pagsamo.”

Released in 2021, the single went on to become a massive Pinoy pop hit with over 200 million streams on Spotify, Apple Music, and on YouTube to date.

It was eventually used as theme of the VivaMax movie “My Husband, My Lover.”

Arthur notched another hit in “Higa,” “Binhi,” and “Life Puzzle,” all from his acclaimed solo album “Letters Never Sent.”

He also produced hit collaborations with other OPM artists including his duet with Janine Teñoso, the fan-fave “Pelikula” released in 2021.

Recently, Arthur’s “Isa Lang” topped the Pinoy pop songs list on Spotify.

Tickets are selling fast for Arthur’s concert. As of this writing, both SVIP and lodge seats are reportedly sold out.

For ticket inquiries call VIVA (0917) 182-5560 or Ticketnet (02) 8911-5555.

Viva Live, Inc. is the music production outfit behind the hit concerts of Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Vice Ganda, among others.