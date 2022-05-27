Arthur Miguel shares post-breakup remedy ‘Kupido’

Promising singer Arthur Miguel shares his thoughts on personal relationships in his latest single “Kupido,” which brings together his pop sensibilities and his newly-found talent for songwriting that is as honest as it is relatable to his listeners.

“Kupido” integrates Arthur Miguel’s pop perspective and goes about the genre through fresh lenses.

From previous hits like “Tadhana,” “Dito, Sa Ilalim Ng Buwan,” and the heavily played hit “Crazier,” “Kupido” is a snapshot of his potential as a new songwriter.

“‘Kupido’ is a song about moving on,” explains Arthur. “It talks about a relationship that failed because one side chose to give up. The song speaks up to the challenges, the pain, the sadness and the hope of a broken person.”

On the inspiration behind “Kupido,” Arthur says, “Last month, I started reading poetry books, and most of those books are about moving on and healing from breakups. That’s how I came up with ‘Kupido.’ The story behind the song is actually a person who’s in the process of moving on. So, sa song kinukwento niya yung challenges, yung pain, and confusions na nararamdaman niya. And this person, ginagamit niya si Kupido as hope na baka kung pwede panain ulit sila nito para maibalik yung dating sila at yung pagibig na nawala.”

But Arthur shares that before he signed with Warner Music Philippines, the song was not yet finished.

“This song was made accidentally,” he also reveals. “I’m on vacation in Baguio when Sir Kelley introduced me to Kuya Shad (the producer). So, we talked about him and sabi ni Sir Kelley I should visit Kuya Shad’s studio since nasa Baguio naman ako. I visited Kuya Shad and we talked about music hanggang sa napunta sa original songs. Sabi ko kay Kuya Shad na I have a song kaso hindi siya tapos; it’s for Valentine’s Day sana like its verse up to chorus lang. Then sabi niya buuin daw namin. I said yes and I think natapos namin yung song in just 2 days. I improvised it because the goal of the song is really for Feb. 14.”

Arthur’s new song is an exciting offering from someone who just started finding his feet in the industry.

The track continues the young artist’s confessional songwriting, pairing his vocals with a feel-good beat even with its heartbreaking lyrics. It’s his own take of the familiar pop sound that attracts audiences from varying age groups.

Talking about how he started in music, he shares, “Music is really my thing ever since pa talaga and then one time, nag-try ako mag-cover ng songs and I enjoyed it. And then kinontinue ko lang siya hanggang sa nag-boom nung pandemic. After nyan naisip ko naman mag-try mag-songwriting. Na-inspire ako sa mga songs na napapakinggan ko and sa stories na gustong ipakita ng artist. I started to observe and learn from other artists in terms of songwriting. Luckily na-adopt ko siya and I tried to share my own songs to the public and sobrang tuwa ko na tinangkilik pa din ng mga listeners ko even if it’s not a trendy song pa non.”

“When I write songs, I always base it on my experience and other’s experience. May mga tao kasing katulad ko na hirap i-express yung nararamdaman at gusto nilang sabihin. I want to show them na kahit through songs lang maramdaman nila na hindi sila nag-iisa, na may nakakaranas din ng mga pinagdaraanan nila and I want to be sure na makaka-relate yung listeners ko sa mga songs ko lalo na sa lyrics, sa story ng song,” he continues.

Establishing his pleasant and engaging style, Bulacan-based Arthur was originally known as a cover artist. He uploaded his cover videos on YouTube and instantly achieved success during the pandemic. He eventually got inspired to write his own music, and has then found his own pop identity that’s taking from his increasing knowledge and strength as evidenced in his self-written tracks.

“Kupido” is out now on various digital music platforms.