PBA top pick inks 3-year deal

By JONAS TERRADO

Blackwater officially signed No. 1 overall pick Brandon Rosser to lead a crop of PBA rookies who have inked contracts more than a week before the start of the league’s 47th season on June 5.

Rosser was joined by his agent Charlie Dy when he met Bossing team manager Jonson Martinez to ink on the dotted line. Dy’s agency Virtual Playground said that the 6-foot-5 cager signed a three-year deal.

The bronze medalist in the men’s 3×3 competitions of the recent Vietnam Southeast Asian Games was taken first during the draft proceedings held last May 15.

Also signing pacts are Terrafirma’s Javi Gomez de Liano and Phoenix Super LPG’s Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano.

Gomez de Liano inked a two-year contract days after Terrafirma got the former University of the Philippines and B.League cager from Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Agent Marvin Espiritu joined Gomez de Liano, who signed the contract before Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid.

Ginebra selected Gomez de Liano at No. 8 before shipping him and Bryan Enriquez to Terrafirma in exchange for Jeremiah Gray, who was picked second overall.

Phoenix was busy securing the deals of Tio and Serrano, who were both selected in the second round.

Several rookies had earlier signed contracts with their teams shortly after the draft, namely NorthPort’s JM Calma and Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac, Shaun Ildefonso and Jhonard Clarito.