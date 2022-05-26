Laure rescues UST in 5-set thriller vs Adamson; UP ends skid





By CARLO ANOLIN





Eya Laure produced another explosive game, scattering 21 points to help University of Santo Tomas beat Adamson in a five-set thriller, 24-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12, in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City yesterday.

Laure powered the Golden Tigresses down the stretch, including a crucial block and converted 17 of her 21 markers from spikes in a match that lasted two hours and 29 minutes.

In the second game, University of the Philippines made quick work of the hapless University of the East, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17, to end its losing skid and improve to a 4-4.

After being down two sets, UST showed poise and never wavered as Laure, Camille Victoria, and Ysa Jimenez provided the spark on the frontlines to complete the comeback win.

As tiring as it seems, UST head coach Kungfu Reyes won’t say no to a hard-earned win.

“Nakakapagod e. We win in a hard way,” said Reyes. “At least, ‘yong bottomline is a win is a win regardless of how many sets.

“Ang leaning namin is ‘di kami bumibitaw… [‘yong] Adamson talagang ang hirap kalaban. Hindi ka puwedeng nagpapabaya. Otherwise, kakainin ka nang buhay ni Adamson,” the long-time Tigresses mentor added.

In a decisive fifth and last set that saw 10 deadlocks, Laure, Kecelyn Galdones, and Imee Hernandez made key plays along with a couple of attack errors from Adamson to counter the late efforts of Trisha Genesis.

Tied at 12-12 after a Galdones block against Lorene Toring, the Tigresses stayed sharp and delivered three straight points for the win.

Kate Santiago committed another costly attack error to hand UST a 12-13 advantage before Laure, with the aid of Hernandez at the net defense, denied May Ann Nuique’s attempt to reach match point. A service ace from Galdones iced the game as the Tigresses improved to a 6-2 record.

Genesis led the Lady Falcons’ balanced attack with 23 points, 18 coming from spikes and four from service aces, while Santiago and Nuique contributed 18 and 16 markers, respectively.

Alyssa Bertolano led the Lady Maroons with 14 points all coming from attacks while Nina Ytang and Jewel Encarnacion chalked up 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Lia Pelaga and Ja Lana paced the Lady Warriors, who fell to a 0-8 hole, with eight and seven markers each.