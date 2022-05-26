Is it over for Alyssa, Kiefer?

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

VMG Asia, the talent agency handling Alyssa Valdez, thanked fans and supporters of the volleyball star for expressing love and concern over her alleged breakup with basketball player Kiefer Ravena.

“Thank you to all the fans who have loved and supported Alyssa through the years. We know you will continue to be there for her,” said the cryptic statement, which was posted on social media Thursday.

Valdez retweeted the statement, adding: “Please avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors. Thank you for all the love.”

Neither Valdez nor the agency directly addressed the rumors the spread like wild fire in the aftermath of the 31st Southeast Asian Games where the Valdez and Ravena, regarded both as “Phemon” by fans, played for flag and country.

Instead, the talent agency only has to say this: “A lot of speculation has been made. We appreciate the concern, but this decision does not involve any other party. Let us avoid making up stories & spreading false rumors. We hope that everyone can respect Alyssa’s decision to keep things private.”

The agency also said: “this will be the only time we will address this matter. We will not be entertaining any interviews or questions. Thank you for your understanding.”

Valdez and Ravena, both former Ateneo standouts in their own sport, have been in a six-year relationship.