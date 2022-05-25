Zamboanga dumps Makati in blockbuster MPBL tussle





Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines displayed the depth of its bench in a 99-61 crushing of Makati City MNL Kingpins Tuesday night in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) at the jam-packed Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Zamboanguenos sped away early and never let up to lead by as many as 42 points (86-44) and post their second straight win in as many starts.

Jerald Bautista, Jhaymo Eguilos and Jayvee Marcelino presided over the balanced Zamboanga offense which saw 13 of the 15 players fielded by Coach Vic Ycasiano score 4 points or more.

Bautista drilled in 15 points, Eguilos 12 and Marcelino 10 for Zamboanga which decided the outcome by the end of the third quarter, 77-38.

Resorting to gang-rebounding, the Zamboanguenos also clobbered the Kingpins off the boards, 55-37, and translated them to 28 fast break and 24 second chance points.

With homegrown John Mahari and Adrian Santos chipping in 8 points each, the Zamboanga bench routed their Makati counterparts, 83-20, and paved the way for the easy victory.

Makati, which suffered its second straight defeat, got 16 points from Kenz Rei Diokno and 11 from homegrown Mark Angelo Samanta.



