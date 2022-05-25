‘Bubble Gang’ introduces new segments, cast members

There’s more laughter, more joy, and more reasons to tune into GMA Network’s award-winning and longest-running Kapuso gag show, Bubble Gang, with its exciting relaunch beginning this Friday, May 27.

For over 27 years, the show has tirelessly aired the funniest comedy skits and sketches while successfully paving way for the discovery and honing of talented comedians.

Bubble Gang’s front man and multi-awarded comedian Michael V. admits that comedy on local TV is constantly evolving and they are always looking towards fun ways to adapt.

“Yung platform kailangan intindihin natin, hindi pwedeng TV show na lang tayo. Ang daming platforms sa social media so I think, since trying to stay relevant yung show, siguro pati yung platform na pinaglalabasan niya dapat maging relevant din. Hindi na lang TV ang ini-infiltrate natin ngayon kung hindi pati social media na rin. At the same time pabalik rin, yung mga nasa social media pwede natin ilagay dito sa TV show. So, maganda yung working relationship ng TV show at nung audience,” says Bitoy.

Joining Bitoy in bringing unlimited laughs and one-of-a-kind entertainment to viewers are the Kababol mainstays Paolo Contis, Sef Cadayona, Betong Sumaya, Chariz Solomon, Valeen Montenegro, Archie Alemania, Analyn Baro, Faye Lorenzo and Kokoy de Santos.

The gang is also welcoming four new cast members – beautiful Kapuso actress Faith da Silva, StarStruck 7 Ultimate Male Survivor Kim de Leon, Dancer-YouTuber Dasuri Choi, and seasoned comedienne Tuesday Vargas – who are all excited to join in on the fun.

Moreover, loyal viewers of the show are in for brand-new segments and gags that will surely add a hilarious note to their Friday evenings.

In ‘Maritess United’ (all female cast led by Valeen Montenegro), gossip mongers band together like a famous superhero team assembling and exaggerating the “power of gossip” to amp up the laughs.

Another new segment is ‘Patibong’ which introduces the teeth-grinding character Glen Gatchalian (Paolo Contis) who helps out complainants by laying traps to snare the suspects. In his exposé, his method is simple – prepare a trap and wait for someone to bite.

Meanwhile, ‘Bes Friends’ showcases gal pals Ella (Sef Cadayona) and Olivia (Kokoy de Santos). They always get together to share juicy tidbits about their circle of friends or talk about anything under the sun. Their back-and-forth convos are entertaining no matter if they go from cringey to awwww!

And who are the people in your neighborhood? Why, ‘Istambays’ (all-star cast) of course! This segment spoofs friendly bystanders or those who hang around at the neighborhood sari-sari stores singing about everyday things like the bards of old.

The new Bubble Gang is under the helm of multi-talented director Frasco Mortiz who is truly excited to be part of the Kapuso Network’s flagship comedy program.

“When they got me to direct the show, nung pumasok ako may efforts na talaga to do something new and yung secret doon sa longevity ng show is the ability of the show to change with the times. For me as an outsider before noong hindi pa ako part ng GMA, ‘yun yung nakikita ko kasi talagang nage-evolve yung show and part ng evolution na ‘yun yung mga changes na ginagawa. Never-ending process siya kaya naniniwala ako na yung Bubble Gang, talagang magtatagal pa siya,” shares Direk Frasco.

Spend your Friday nights laughing with the gang in Bubble Gang, now on an earlier time slot at 9:40 p.m. on GMA-7.