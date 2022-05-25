After golden double in SEAG, Amit targets World Games glory

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

There’s little time to rest and celebrate as far as cue artist Rubilen Amit is concerned after her successful stint at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

That’s because the 40-year-old former world champion is now setting her sights on the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama where she would compete in the 9-ball singles.

The Games are scheduled July 7 to 17.

“[I] cannot afford to celebrate with more time kasi may World Games, but I’m very thankful na nanalo ako sa Hanoi,” said Amitin a radio interview.

Amit said her two-gold medal haul in the recent biennial meet gave her confidence heading to the World Games.

At the SEA Games, Amit triumphed in the 9-ball and 10-ball singles, both against teammate Chezka Centeno.

“It’s good na nanalo ako sa Hanoi. I will use it as a morale boost in my World Games campaign,” Amit said.

“Konting pahinga lang, then back to training na.”

Amit actually extended her stay in Hanoi to play some friendly matches against her Vietnamese counterparts.

She is expected to leave for the United States last week of June for the World Games.

Aside from Amit, Carlo Biado is also representing the country in the World Games.

Biado ruled the 10-ball and finished silver in the 9-ball of the SEAG.