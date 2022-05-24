Padilla, ‘Bato’ invited to grace sporting arms show

AFAD directors (from left) Edwin Ańo, Imelda Reyes and Duke De Leon link arms in a show of force during the launching of the 28th Defense and Sporting Arms Show on July 14-18 at the Megatrade Hall of the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Everything is set for the staging of the 28th Defense and Sporting Arms Show on July 14-18 at the Megatrade Hall of the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

This was announced yesterday by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD) which is now headed by Olympian Hagen Alexander Topacio.

Topacio failed to join the media briefing held in a Makati restaurant after competing in the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam that saw him win a silver medal in the trap event.

In a press statement, the London Games veteran said imported and world-class local firearms, ammunitions, and paraphernalia will be showcased in the event.

Former Phlippine National Police (PNP) chief and now Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, Senator-elect Robin Padilla, and PNP Officer-in-Charge Police Lt. Gen. VicenteDanao Jr. have been invited as special guests.

The activities during the five-day event include seminars and educational programs on self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling, regulation policy on gun ownership, and other exciting activities.

“After almost three years of absence in the observance of health and safety protocol due to pandemic, we’re now back with better and much bigger activities and programs involving our members and affiliated organizations,” said Topacio.

The last time the event was held according to Board member Edwin Ańo was three years ago under the watch of Topacio’s younger brother, Alaric.

“The COVID-19 pandemic really shot down businesses but unlike others, the firearms industry did not suffer a downtrend. But the Filipino resiliency is remarkable. As we recover fast and the economic situation is slowly getting back on its feet. On the sporting side, the activities are far better than the others since shooting is an outdoor event,” said Ańo, who was joined by Imelda Reyes and Duke De Leon in the press conference.

De Leon, on his part, reiterated that AFAD is working hard to put up an entertaining yet educational sporting arms show for the public and responsible gun owners.