Marian Rivera, Rhea Tan enjoy sisterly bond

It’s a super grand celebration of love and friendship as Beautéderm Home marks another milestone: the renewal of Marian Rivera-Dantes’ contract as official brand ambassador.

The historic partnership between Beautéderm Home and Marian started in 2018 when the brand launched Reverie – an exquisite line of home scents that originally consisted of soy candles and air purifiers as well as room and linen sprays.

Reverie is a play of words between the name of Rhea Anicoche-Tan or Rei –Beautéderm’s President and CEO; Marian’s maiden name; and the concept of the brand’s desired effect to its users – to drift away, dream, and relax while basking in the extraordinary, sweet, and beautéful scents of love by Beautéderm Home.

Originally, the Reverie line of Beautéderm Home includes Into The Woods (Bamboo Scent), Smells Like Candy (Cherry Scent), Time To Bloom (Fresh Rose Scent), Something Minty (Eucalyptus Scent), and Rest & Relaxation (Lavender Scent) – all created from formulation to individual packaging in very close collaboration with Marian.

In 2021, the line introduced two additional scents namely Matcha To Love and Take Me Away.

This year, Beautéderm Home levels up as it introduces brand-new products under the Reverie line that will not only provide every home an ambrosial ambiance but will also protect it from germs, bacteria, and viruses as well.

The first of the new products is Pour Tout Faire – a 3-in-1 multi-purpose spray that deodorizes, disinfects, and protects even as it also eliminates unpleasant odors.

With its two variants Fresh & Vibrant and Clean & Calm, Pour Tout Faire is ideal for sanitizing and freshening the air; for linens and all surfaces; and it may be applied to the skin and on clothes while being 100% safe for children and pets.

Also, as a special treat to honor the partnership renewal of Beautéderm Home and Marian, Reverie will be releasing a special limited-edition soy candle box set that includes three new scents which include Inviting Cherimoya, Irresistible Vanilla, and Tempting Pear and Melon.

“I am truly overjoyed that my relationship with Beautéderm Home lasted for this long and I’m excited as I look forward to many more years with this brand that is very dear to my heart,” says a very exuberant Marian. “We have worked so hard in developing these new products and I am so proud to introduce and present them to everyone.”

Rhea on the other hand expresses that her relationship with Marian has transcended from business to a loving sisterly bond that she deeply treasures.

“Marian is an extremely valued member of the Beautéderm family and I am so happy to have her onboard as the brand ambassador of Beautéderm Home for another 30 months and hopefully more years in the future,” says Rhea.

“Marian and I are really like sisters. She’s my baby sister as she is the sweetest and the kindest, and one of the most professional ambassadors that we have. What I love about her is that her love for me is wholeheartedly extended to my staff and to all of our resellers and distributors. I truly celebrate Marian and her solid partnership with Beautéderm Home. But more than that, I am grateful for her sincere and loyal friendship.”

For more information on Beautéderm Home and Reverie, follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram and TikTok; follow @beautedermcorp on Twitter; like Beautéderm on Facebook; and subscribe to Beautéderm TV on YouTube.