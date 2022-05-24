‘Jurrasic World Dominion’ blurs line between predator, prey

This year’s highly anticipated big screen event, “Jurassic World Dominion,” takes audiences to a world where dinosaurs live and hunt alongside humans.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is the conclusion of that unprecedented three-decade story, and it is, by design, unlike any Jurassic film that has come before.

“There is a cataclysmic event in the middle of the trilogy that fundamentally changes everything,” director Colin Trevorrow says. “The dinosaurs are taken off the island and released out into the wider world. It was such an amazing opportunity to be able to explore the consequences of that. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is about the need for us to respect the power of the natural world—if we fail, we’ll go extinct just like the dinosaurs. Not only are we finishing the story begun in 2015 in ‘Jurassic World,’ but we’re finishing the story that began in 1993 with ‘Jurassic Park.’ That’s a story that takes all the characters in the saga to tell.”

For the first time, the film does not take place on Isla Nublar, but across the world, and, for the only time in history, the stars of both chapters of the franchise – Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill from “Jurassic Park” and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from “Jurassic World” – are united on screen, joining BD Wong who also appeared in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and now all three “Jurassic World” films.

For Trevorrow, these characters are central to this film and are the reason for the franchise’s success all these years.

“These characters are rich, and the drama is human and real,” Trevorrow said.

The fusion was long-planned. “We designed this trilogy to bring in characters from ‘Jurassic Park,’” Trevorrow says. “We had BD Wong in ‘Jurassic World’ to assure the audience that this was the same timeline; then we brought in Ian Malcolm in ‘Fallen Kingdom’ to reassure people that Malcolm is very much paying attention to what’s going on. In ‘Dominion,’ the legacy cast is as equally involved as Claire and Owen. We don’t just bring them in to exist in some supervisory, parental role. We send them on a true, honest-to-God, scary-as-hell adventure.”

“Jurassic World Dominion,” from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

It opens in cinemas across the Philippines on June 8.