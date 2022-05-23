Red Velvet, BINI, BGYO, Lady Pipay join hands for special concert

Gear up for a special advocacy concert that promotes mental health awareness for people with special needs.

Titled “Be You! The World Will Adjust (An Extraordinary Celebration For People With Special Needs),” the concert will be held on July 22, Friday, 7pm at SM Mall Of Asia Arena as initiated by In Purpose International Training Institute Inc.

In Purpose International Training Institute Inc. conducts and provides several tutorial trainings centered on programs for skill development and special education for people with special needs.

With its tagline #YesToInclusion, the event aims to champion diversity, individuality, and freedom of self-expression especially among people with special needs.

The event is meant to create an open and safe space for everyone to express themselves and celebrate life especially in the midst of the very trying times of the pandemic.

Directed by Alex Magbanua, the concert will feature a spectacular show with powerhouse performances by Korean all-girl pop group Red Velvet as well as homegrown Pinoy artists such as BGYO, Bini, Aeron Mendoza, and Lady Pipay.

The concert will also showcase inspiring testimonials that uplifts the experiences of people with special needs.

Tickets will be available soon at SM Tickets.