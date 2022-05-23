Rain or Shine signs rookies Mamuyac, Ildefonso, Clarito

By JONAS TERRADO

Rain or Shine signed rookies Gian Mamuyac, Shaun Ildefonso and Jhonard Clarito to contracts a week after they were selected in the PBA Rookie Draft.

GIAN MAMUYAC

Mamuyac, Ildefonso and Clarito signed on the dotted line Monday when they met Elasto Painters team governor Mamerto Mondragon and head of basketball operations Caloy Garcia.

The Elasto Painters picked Mamuyac, the reliable guard out of Ateneo, at No. 5 while Ildefonso, who played all his UAAP years with National University, was taken at No. 10 in the first round.

Clarito, a solid big man who had stints with San Juan in the MPBL and Filbasket and Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, was chosen 17th overall in the second round.

ROS is banking on the three freshmen in its bid to bounce back from an up and down campaign in the 2021-22 season.

After reaching the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup, the Elasto Painters were eliminated early in the Governors’ Cup after placing 10th.

The additions of Mamuyac, Ildefonso and Clarito continued the youth movement with the Rain or Shine camp.

Rey Nambatac and Javee Mocon lead the young core along with incoming sophomores Santi Santillan, Anton Asistio, Andrei Caracut and Mike Nieto.

Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga are still around as among Rain or Shine’s elder statesmen.