Performing to Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ FEU is back as king of cheerdancing

By CARLO ANOLIN

There is a new champion in town as Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad won its first UAAP cheerdance title in 13 years.

After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the past two seasons, FEU finally savored the sweet taste of success – their last was in 2009 – by ruling the UAAP Season 84 cheerdance competition before their ecstatic supporters inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City yesterday.

FEU Cheering Squad chanelled its inner “Queen” and danced to the remix of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and destroyed the three-peat bid of National University Pep Squad.

The Morayta-based squad, which pulled away with 727.5, was flawless in its entire routine and showed mastery in throws and stunts to improve one podium up in the cheerdance contest.

FEU capped its performance with one member impersonating the iconic pose of the late Freddie Mercury along with its signature long mic stand.

The win also marked FEU’s third UAAP cheerdance title since the competition began in 1994.

For the past four seasons since 2016, FEU had settled for three first runners-up finishes in the contest.

“We’re just so happy that we finally got over the hump,” said FEU Cheering Squad head coach Randell San Gregorio.

Adamson Pep Squad, clad in cowboy-esque suits, conquered the Wild West with 688.5 points for a first runner-up finish while National University Pep Squad showed groovy moves and stunts in a 90s-themed routine for second runner-up with 681 points.

University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Danced Troupe incorporated ballroom elements in its Aladdin-themed performance and settled for fourth place with 618 points.

University of the East finished fifth with 592.5 points following its Britney Spears-inspired routine while University of the Phillippines Pep Squad ranked sixth with 582.5 after showcasing a blast from the past with a remix of Korean hit song “Oppa Gangnam Style” by PSY.

De La Salle Animo Squad went for the seventh place finish with 567.5 as the crowd went gaga over its Lady Gaga-themed performance.

Ateneo Blue Eagles settled for the eighth and last place with 488.5 points.