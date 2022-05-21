Sarno, trumpeted as the next Hidilyn Diaz, triumphs in record fashion

By JONAS TERRADO

Vanessa Sarno added another gold for the Philippines in weightlifting after a dominant performance in the women’s 71kg event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games Saturday, May 21 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Asian champion registered a total lift of 239kgs, capping off her feat by setting the SEAG record in the clean and jerk of the event held at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Center.

Thailand’s Khaipandung Siriyakorn settled for silver with 223kgs with Indonesia’s Restu Anggi getting the bronze after compiling 212kgs.

Sarno topped the snatch with a Games record of 104kgs before securing the gold in just her first attempt in the clean and jerk when she lifted 123kgs.

But the 18-year-old was far from satisfied as she lifted 130 and 135 on the next two attempts with ease to complete her impressive debut in the regional meet.

Her triumph gave the Philippines two golds, one silver and one bronze at the conclusion of this year’s SEA Games.

It also eased the pain suffered by Elreen Ando in the women’s 64kg when she settled for a second straight silver.

Ando, 23, failed to lift her final two attempts of 125kgs in clean and jerk to finish with a total of 223kgs.

Vietnam’s Thi Hong Thanh Pham retained the gold after registering 229kgs.

Tokyo Olympics champion Hidilyn Diaz accounted for the other gold after winning the women’s 55kg the other day.

The lone bronze came from 17-year-old Rosegie Ramos in the women’s 49kg.

Mary Flor Diaz (women’s 45kg), Fernando Agad (men’s 55kg), Rowel Garcia (men’s 61kg), Nestor Colonia (men’s 67kg), Margaret Colonia (women’s 59kg) and Lemon Denmark Tarro (men’s 73kg) fell short in their medal bids.