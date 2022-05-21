Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio in haunting romance ‘Love In 40 Days’

Ronnie Alonte struggles to keep his love for Loisa Andalio alive when he discovers that she is a ghost in the hauntingly cute teleserye “Love in 40 Days,” which premieres on May 28 on iWantTFC and on May 30 at 10pm on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and TV5.

The real life couple shared that they felt pressured in doing the series, which is their first teleserye together as the lead stars.

“Nakakataba ng puso pero kinakabahan pa rin. May pressure pa rin. Medyo nahirapan lang ako kasi ‘yung role ko dito, hindi talaga siya bida eh, may pagka-kontrabida rin siya,” said Loisa at the show’s special screening and media conference recently.

“Naging mahirap talaga sa amin kasi sa totoong buhay, kami talaga. So ‘yung acting namin na kailangan hindi kami, na hindi maramdaman ng tao na kami talaga, mahirap. Hindi kami nagpansinan sa set para mas maganda ‘yung atake namin,” Ronnie adds.

Loisa plays the role of Jane, a hardworking and competitive insurance agent who makes up for her father’s (William Lorenzo) shortcomings by providing for her family while taking care of her younger brother Monmon (Josh De Guzman).

Everything seems to be going well in Jane’s life, when a sudden twist of fate occurs – a fatal car accident that ends her life. Jane becomes a ghost and ends up in the Evergreen Mansion, a transitory place in the afterlife where souls can settle their grudges and unfinished business within 40 days before they can cross over to heaven.

This is where Jane meets Edward (Ronnie), whose third eye was opened due to an accident. Edward is a charming band member and son of a business tycoon who owns and operates the biggest funeral homes in the country.

As Jane begins to accept her fate, her plans are ruined by Edward, who makes it his goal to expel all the ghosts in the mansion in order to open his dream resto-bar, which goes against the wishes of his parents Robert and Andrea (Bart Guingona and Mylene Dizon).

However, Jane refuses to let Edward succeed as she does everything in her power to befriend and convince him not to demolish the mansion. In her pursuit, Jane and Edward begin to develop feelings for each other, which will only further complicate their situation when he finds out that Jane is a ghost all along.

How will Jane and Edward be able to love each other if Jane is a ghost? Will Jane be able to find out the real reason behind her death?

Directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin, “Love in 40 Days” also stars Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Janice de Belen, Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

Viewers can catch the pilot episode on May 28 on the iWantTFC app or website, and on May 30 at 10 PM on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “Love in 40 Days” on TV5 and A2Z.

The series is also available to viewers out of the Philippines on iWantTFC and The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.